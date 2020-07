Odor went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI, and a walk during Friday's 1-0 win over the Rockies.

Odor plated the lone run of the game in the sixth inning when his double to center scored Danny Santana -- that was everything the Rangers needed to start the 2020 season with a win. Odor is coming off a strong 2019 season in which he registered 30 homers and 30 doubles as well as 93 RBI.