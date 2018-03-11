Rangers' Rougned Odor: Putting together good at-bats

Odor snapped an 0-for-12 stretch with a leadoff single in Saturday's game against Oakland. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

As promised, Odor has adopted a different approach at the plate. One that emphasizes protecting the plate and laying off bad pitches with two strikes. During his first at-bat Saturday, he fell behind 1-and-2, evened the count, fouled off a pitch, and then lined an opposite field single. Later in the game, with a runner on third and none out, he fell behind 0-and-2 before grounding out to first to drive in the run. That productive out was another good sign. A year ago, Odor drove in a runner from third with less than two outs eight times in 21 attempts (38 percent), well below the AL average of 51 percent. Of course, these are anecdotal incidents in a spring-training game. We need to see Odor consistently put up good at-bats and improve the .204 batting average he foisted on his fantasy owners last season.