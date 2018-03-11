Rangers' Rougned Odor: Putting together good at-bats
Odor snapped an 0-for-12 stretch with a leadoff single in Saturday's game against Oakland. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
As promised, Odor has adopted a different approach at the plate. One that emphasizes protecting the plate and laying off bad pitches with two strikes. During his first at-bat Saturday, he fell behind 1-and-2, evened the count, fouled off a pitch, and then lined an opposite field single. Later in the game, with a runner on third and none out, he fell behind 0-and-2 before grounding out to first to drive in the run. That productive out was another good sign. A year ago, Odor drove in a runner from third with less than two outs eight times in 21 attempts (38 percent), well below the AL average of 51 percent. Of course, these are anecdotal incidents in a spring-training game. We need to see Odor consistently put up good at-bats and improve the .204 batting average he foisted on his fantasy owners last season.
More News
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Aiming to be more patient in spring at-bats•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: In Friday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Likely limited to pinch-hitting duties over weekend•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Out of Thursday lineup•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Crushes 30th homer Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Stuck in another slump•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.