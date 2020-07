Odor went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Odor produced the game-winning RBI during Friday's season opener, but he didn't do much Saturday -- he struck out twice and left three runners on base while recording just one hit. He has hit safely in his first two games of the season, though, and that should be a positive considering he only hit for .205 last season.