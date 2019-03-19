Rangers' Rougned Odor: Raking this spring

Odor went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's game against the Dodgers.

This spring, Odor is flashing a mini-version of his hot streak from last season (1.055 OPS, June 20 through Aug. 11). Over 31 Cactus League at-bats, he's posted a 1.171 OPS. There were extreme valleys before and after his hot stretch last summer, but Odor appears committed to the adjustment in plate approach he adopted in 2018. A sign of that is his 11.4 BB% this spring, an improvement on 2018 (8.3%), which was an improvement on 2017 (3.0%). He's expected to bat second with Elvis Andrus as protection hitting third.