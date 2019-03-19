Rangers' Rougned Odor: Raking this spring
Odor went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's game against the Dodgers.
This spring, Odor is flashing a mini-version of his hot streak from last season (1.055 OPS, June 20 through Aug. 11). Over 31 Cactus League at-bats, he's posted a 1.171 OPS. There were extreme valleys before and after his hot stretch last summer, but Odor appears committed to the adjustment in plate approach he adopted in 2018. A sign of that is his 11.4 BB% this spring, an improvement on 2018 (8.3%), which was an improvement on 2017 (3.0%). He's expected to bat second with Elvis Andrus as protection hitting third.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....