Rangers' Rougned Odor: Ramps up activity Monday

Odor (hamstring) took batting practice and fielded groundballs Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Monday's activities comes on the heels of Odor doing some light jogging over the weekend, as the second basemen took another step in his recovery. The next step will be sprinting followed by a possible rehabilitation stint. The Rangers aren't expecting him back until sometime next week.

