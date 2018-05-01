Rangers' Rougned Odor: Ramps up activity Monday
Odor (hamstring) took batting practice and fielded groundballs Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Monday's activities comes on the heels of Odor doing some light jogging over the weekend, as the second basemen took another step in his recovery. The next step will be sprinting followed by a possible rehabilitation stint. The Rangers aren't expecting him back until sometime next week.
More News
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...