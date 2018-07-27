Rangers' Rougned Odor: Rare day off Friday

Odor is not in the lineup against Houston on Friday.

Odor will receive a breather after starting the past eight games and all seven coming out of the All-Star break. Over this stretch, he's hit .387/.444/.548 with one home run, four RBI and four stolen bases. Jurickson Profar will draw a start at the keystone in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories