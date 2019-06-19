Rangers' Rougned Odor: Records ninth homer

Odor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts Tuesday against the Indians.

Odor took Zach Plesac deep in the fifth inning to record his ninth homer of the season. However, he also struck out on two occasions, making it four consecutive games in which he's whiffed multiple times. Though he has a poor .178/.256/.347 line through 243 plate appearances, Odor is a threat to post a 20-20 season, giving him some value in spite of his 31.7 percent strikeout rate.