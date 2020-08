Odor went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Rockies.

Odor pounced on Jon Gray early, taking him out to right field for his second home run of the season. He had an effective series at Coors Field, going 3-for-10 with three RBI across three games. For the season, Odor is hitting .151/.224/.283 and is in danger of losing playing time to newly-acquired Derek Dietrich.