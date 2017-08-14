Play

Rangers' Rougned Odor: Records two hits Sunday

Odor went 2-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Odor's two hits equaled his total from the Rangers' previous nine games combined, during which he needed 31 at-bats to achieve the feat. The second baseman's homer barrage to conclude July seemed to signal a breakthrough from his season-long slumber, but a rough start to August has halted his momentum and squelched most hope fantasy owners had of Odor bouncing back in the second half.

