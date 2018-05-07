Rangers' Rougned Odor: Rehab assignment will continue

Odor (hamstring) worked out with the Rangers on Monday but will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

Odor was rehabbing with Double-A Frisco but didn't travel with the team Sunday, so his presence with the Rangers seemed to suggest that his rehab stint was about to end. Instead, he'll merely be shifting his rehab from Frisco to Round Rock, so he's still seemingly at least a few days away from returning to big-league action.