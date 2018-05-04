Rangers' Rougned Odor: Rehab stint possible next week
Odor (hamstring) worked out prior to Thursday's game and is far enough into the recovery process that he could begin a rehabilitation assignment next week, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Odor, who has not played since April 10, did some light jogging, fielded grounders and took batting practice Thursday. While he's been out, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Drew Robinson have held down second base.
More News
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Ramps up activity Monday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Not yet clear to run•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Taking grounders•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Doing agility drills•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hasn't resumed running•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Lands on disabled list with hamstring strain•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...