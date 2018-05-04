Rangers' Rougned Odor: Rehab stint possible next week

Odor (hamstring) worked out prior to Thursday's game and is far enough into the recovery process that he could begin a rehabilitation assignment next week, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Odor, who has not played since April 10, did some light jogging, fielded grounders and took batting practice Thursday. While he's been out, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Drew Robinson have held down second base.