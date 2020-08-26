site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Remains sidelined Wednesday
Odor (eye) isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Athletics.
Odor was a late scratch Tuesday due to a right eye infection, and he'll sit once again Wednesday. Nick Solak will shift to second base with Leody Taveras starting in center field.
