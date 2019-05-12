Rangers' Rougned Odor: Rest day confirmed

Odor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

As anticipated, manager Chris Woodward will give Odor the day off while the 25-year-old continues to endure a rough stretch at the plate. Even after a 1-for-4 performance Saturday, Odor is hitting just .105 over his past 10 games while striking out in 41.5 percent of his plate appearances. Logan Forsythe will pick up a start at second base before Odor likely reclaims those duties in Tuesday's series opener with the Royals.