Odor started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Angels.

Odor, who missed games due to an oblique injury, returned Friday as the designated hitter before playing the field Saturday. Whether he remains the daily starter at second base is open to conjecture. He's 0-for-7 with four strikeouts since returning, and his average fell to .097. The Rangers, who have watched Odor endure long slumps over the years, could use either Anderson Tejeda or Nick Solak to share second base.