Rangers' Rougned Odor: Scores three times

Odor went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored in Friday's win over the Yankees.

Odor was knocked in by Elvis Andrus in the fifth and sixth innings and again by Adrian Beltre in the eighth. He's now gone 20-for-55 (.364) with seven homers, 19 runs and 17 RBI over his last 13 games. It's an incredible run for a player who was hitting just .217 with a .602 OPS through his first 45 games.