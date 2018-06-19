Rangers' Rougned Odor: Scratched from lineup Tuesday

Odor is no longer in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Royals, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

No reason has been given as to why Odor was removed from the starting lineup. Jurickson Profar is now starting at second base, with Isiah-Kiner Falefa entering the lineup as the starting third baseman.

More News
Our Latest Stories