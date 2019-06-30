Rangers' Rougned Odor: Scratched from lineup

Odor (hamstring) was scratched from the Texas lineup for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

After exiting Friday's 5-0 win with the injury and sitting out Saturday's 5-2 loss, Odor had been on track to re-enter the lineup for the series finale. He apparently experienced some lingering discomfort in his left hamstring while warming up, however, prompting the Rangers to hold Odor out for a second straight day. Logan Forsythe will enter the starting nine in place of Odor at second base and as the team's No. 7 hitter.

More News
Our Latest Stories