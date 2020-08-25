site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Scratched with eye infection
Odor was a late scratch Tuesday with a right eye infection, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Yadiel Rivera will take his spot in the lineup. It is unclear whether this will be more than a one-game absence for Odor.
