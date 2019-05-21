Rangers' Rougned Odor: Shows signs of life
Odor went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 10-9 win over the Mariners.
Odor's power bat is showing signs of life after a miserable first six weeks of the season. To be fair, he spent some of that time on the injured list in April. Since whispers of a minor-league demotion circulated, Odor is 8-for-29 (.276) with four home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs scored over the last seven games. He's still hitting a mere .169 and has spent just six days with a batting average above .200.
