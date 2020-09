Odor went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two total runs scored in the Rangers' 10-6 loss on Friday.

Odor took T.J. McFarland deep in the eight, representing his first home run in around 30 at-bats. It was his first hit since returning from an eye infection on September ninth. Odor is slashing .144/.204/.300 through 98 plate appearances this season.