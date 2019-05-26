Rangers' Rougned Odor: Sits due to history
Odor was not in Saturday's lineup because of his history against Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Logan Forsythe, who entered Saturday 5-for-10 against Skaggs, started at second base in place of Odor who was 0-for-17 against the left-hander. For those that may have thought Odor's struggles at the dish finally prompted manager Chris Woodward to sit him against lefties, this was just a one-day thing. "When you know you are successful against a guy, I do think you go to the plate with a little more confidence," the manager said. "As a player, I knew guys that I had success against and I went up there more confident." Beginning with Skaggs, the Rangers are scheduled to face five consecutive lefties, but that doesn't necessarily mean Odor is going to sit. "I think Rougned can hit lefties," Woodward told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "I like Rougie against lefties. I think Rougie does a good job staying in there... he is our everyday second baseman. I don't want to pull the plug on him just because we are facing lefties."
