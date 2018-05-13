Rangers' Rougned Odor: Sitting out Sunday
Odor is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.
Odor went hitless in struck out in five of his six at-bats since returning from the disabled list Friday, sinking his season line to .175/.261/.225 through 47 plate appearances. After inking a six-year contract extension last March, Odor's everyday role in the middle infield is safe, so his absence Sunday is likely maintenance-related since he's coming off a hamstring injury. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will man second base and hit seventh in the series finale.
