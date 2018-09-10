Rangers' Rougned Odor: Situated on bench Monday

Odor is not in the lineup Monday against the Angels.

Odor will head to the bench for what appears to be a well-deserved off day following 38 consecutive starts. The second baseman owns a solid .281/.353/.569 slash line with 11 homers and 35 RBI over those contests. Hanser Alberto will man the keystone and hit ninth in Odor's place.

