Rangers' Rougned Odor: Slugs 14th homer

Odor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.

As per usual for the second baseman, he also fanned twice. Odor now has 14 homers on the year, including four in July, but his .193/.255/.400 slash line and career-worst 33.2 percent strikeout rate make him tough to roster outside of deep mixed and AL-only fantasy formats.

