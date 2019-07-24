Rangers' Rougned Odor: Slugs two homers in victory

Odor went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three runs batted in while scoring thrice in a victory over Seattle on Tuesday.

Odor was responsible for the Rangers' final three runs of the game, launching a two-run blast to right field in the third inning and a 406-foot solo shot to center in the eighth. The multi-homer game was his third overall this season and second in a productive July in which he has launched seven homers while collecting 18 runs batted in. Over the last two games, Odor has gone 6-for-8 with three long balls to lift his season average to .203 -- the first time it has been above the Mendoza Line since April 4.