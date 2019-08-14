Rangers' Rougned Odor: Slumping again
Odor went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts Tuesday in the Rangers' 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays.
After posting a .994 OPS over his first 20 games out of the All-Star break, Odor looked poised to deliver another big second half to salvage an otherwise disappointing campaign. The second baseman could still rally over the final month and a half to improve his sickly .206/.279/.437 season-long batting line, but he's beginning to slump again since the calendar flipped to August. He'll head into Wednesday's series finale in Toronto with just four hits and a 7:13 BB:K in 29 at-bats over his past nine contests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...