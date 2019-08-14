Rangers' Rougned Odor: Slumping again

Odor went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts Tuesday in the Rangers' 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

After posting a .994 OPS over his first 20 games out of the All-Star break, Odor looked poised to deliver another big second half to salvage an otherwise disappointing campaign. The second baseman could still rally over the final month and a half to improve his sickly .206/.279/.437 season-long batting line, but he's beginning to slump again since the calendar flipped to August. He'll head into Wednesday's series finale in Toronto with just four hits and a 7:13 BB:K in 29 at-bats over his past nine contests.