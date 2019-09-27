Rangers' Rougned Odor: Smacks 29th homer
Odor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Red Sox.
Odor capped off the Rangers' rally Thursday with a solo home run in the seventh inning, his 29th long ball of the season. While still striking out at a 30.6 percent rate, Odor now has a .231 ISO to match his career-best mark from the 2016 campaign. He's flashed plenty of power of late, recording five extra-base hits across his last 10 starts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start