Rangers' Rougned Odor: Smacks 29th homer

Odor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Red Sox.

Odor capped off the Rangers' rally Thursday with a solo home run in the seventh inning, his 29th long ball of the season. While still striking out at a 30.6 percent rate, Odor now has a .231 ISO to match his career-best mark from the 2016 campaign. He's flashed plenty of power of late, recording five extra-base hits across his last 10 starts.

