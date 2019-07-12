Rangers' Rougned Odor: Smacks two doubles

Odor went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI, a walk and a run scored Thursday night against the Astros.

Odor was responsible for two runs in the first inning, knocking home a pair on a double to right field. He ended the first half of the 2019 campaign by collecting base knocks in three of his last four contests, and he's already off to a hot start by driving in his 48th and 49th runs of the year (76 games).