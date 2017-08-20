Rangers' Rougned Odor: Smacks two homers in blowout win
Odor went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 17-7 win over the White Sox.
He sent Derek Holland to the showers with his three-run shot in the third, and Odor touched up Dylan Covey for a solo shot the following inning. The 23-year-old now has five multi-homer games this season and three since the All-Star break, putting him on pace to clear 30 for the second straight season. Odor has also added a few steals recently after going 37 games without a stolen base.
