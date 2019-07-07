Rangers' Rougned Odor: Smashes game-winning homer

Odor went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Twins.

Odor's three-run shot in the 11th inning was the difference-maker in Sunday's victory. He's still batting just .193 on the year but has three homers and nine RBI over his last four games.

