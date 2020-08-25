Odor went 1-for-3 in Monday's 3-2 win over Oakland.
Odor's seventh-inning single snapped an 0-for-20 skid, a hitless run that followed a positive 6-for-18 stretch which hinted at busting out of a season-long slump. The Rangers have discussed replacing the struggling Odor, who is currently batting .150, but his potential replacements -- Nick Solak and Danny Santana -- currently have paths to at-bats without having to remove Odor from the lineup. That could change when Willie Calhoun (hamstring) and/or Elvis Andrus (back) return from the injured list.