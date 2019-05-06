Rangers' Rougned Odor: Snaps hitless run

Odor went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 10-2 win over Toronto.

Odor's second-inning, two-run jack snapped an 0-for-21 skid that had him batting just .122 entering Sunday's game. It was that run of futility that prompted manager Chris Woodward to drop Odor from his customary No. 2 spot in the batting order to sixth. He later knocked in a run with an opposite-field single. Woodward told Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News that he'd likely keep the second baseman batting sixth in an effort to keep the pressure off Odor.