Rangers' Rougned Odor: Socks 20th homer of 2017
Odor went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Tuesday's 10-4 win over Miami.
He's posted two multi-hit efforts in the last three games, cranking three homers in that time. This season has been a trial for Odor, who's been whiffing at a career-high rate, leading to a career-worst batting average that's been sitting just north of the Mendoza Line for a while (now .215). However, he's still managed to provide fantasy value by contributing in other categories -- most notably his 20 homers and nine steals.
