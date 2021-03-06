site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Starting Saturday
Odor (personal) is starting Saturday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.
Odor will return to third base and bat seventh Saturday after he was excused from camp for a personal matter Friday. The 27-year-old should continue his work at third base during spring training.
