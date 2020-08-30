site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Still bothered by eye
Odor's eye infection continues to bother him, but manager Chris Woodward is hopeful medication will allow him to play in the coming days, Sam Blum and Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News report.
Odor has missed the last four games and will likely miss a fifth game ahead of Monday's scheduled off day. Nick Solak has been filling in at second base.
