Rangers' Rougned Odor: Strains hamstring Monday

Odor was diagnosed with a strained left hamstring after leaving Monday's game against the Angels.

The Rangers plan on evaluating Odor's hamstring again Tuesday, at which point the severity of the second baseman's injury should become clear. If Odor is forced to miss an extended period of time, look for Jurickson Profar to fill in at second base, although Drew Robinson could also be an option at the keystone.

