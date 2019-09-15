Rangers' Rougned Odor: Strong effort in loss

Odor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a pair of runs scored and a double in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Athletics.

Odor opened the scoring with his homer off Athletics starter Mike Fiers in the second inning. He later got aboard with a double in the eighth and scored on a Jose Trevino for the final run of the game. The second baseman is hitting .333 (15-for-45) with six homers, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored in 12 games in September. It's a big improvement over his season line of .207/.284/.438 with 27 homers, 81 RBI and 70 runs scored in 133 games.