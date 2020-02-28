Rangers' Rougned Odor: Strong start to spring

Odor went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Thursday's win over the Cubs.

Odor is off to a flying start this spring, going 5-for-9 with six RBI in three spring games. The Rangers' second baseman feels the work he put in at the end of last season and during the offseason has continued to pay off in spring training. Odor, who teetered on losing his full-time job at times in 2019, posted a .984 OPS with nine home runs in 24 games during September last year.