Rangers' Rougned Odor: Stuck in another slump
Odor went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Angels.
In what's seemingly been a recurring theme this season, Odor is in the midst of another prolonged offensive dry spell, as Sunday's hitless effort leaves him with a 2-for-26 mark at the plate over his last nine contests. A .227 BABIP has certainly hurt Odor's cause, but a career-worst 24.5 percent strikeout rate and an almost 100-point decline in slugging percentage from the year prior suggests that bad luck alone is not at the root of the second baseman's disappointing season. Odor is probably still worth keeping active in most formats thanks to his strong counting-stats production (29 home runs, 14 steals), but a .208 average has kept him out of the upper tier of fantasy performers at his position.
