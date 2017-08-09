Rangers' Rougned Odor: Stuck in slump again
Odor went 0-for-3 and reached base after being hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.
Odor provided fantasy owners with hope that he'd begin to go on a tear over the final two months after slugging four home runs over a three-game span from July 30 to Aug. 1, but in the subsequent six contests, he's instead fallen into a 2-for-22 drought. With 24 home runs on the season, Odor is still on track to make a run at matching his career high of 33, but his base hits and doubles totals are well behind his 2016 paces, which has left him with an unsavory .216/.254/.418 batting line. A .228 BABIP is certainly a culprit behind Odor's offensive downturn, but even if he veers closer to his .278 career mark, the 23-year-old probably won't be in store for a drastic turnaround in batting average.
