Rangers' Rougned Odor: Supplies 23rd home run of season

Odor went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Mariners.

Odor's .220 average remains an eyesore, but the 23-year-old has at least turned on the power of late to help salvage what's been a disappointing season through the first four months. The home run -- Odor's 23rd of the season -- was his sixth in the Rangers' last eight games.