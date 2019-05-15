Rangers' Rougned Odor: Swats two doubles
Odor went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-5 loss to the Royals.
Odor, who returned from a two-day break, showed some life in a bat that was 6-for-53 (.113) since he returned from the injured list in late April. The Rangers are puzzled by his early-season struggles, with manager Chris Woodward hinting at a minor-league option. "It's a really tough thing he's going through. I don't know what the future holds, but we'll cross that bridge when and if we feel like we have to. It's a tough one for me, but at some point, if there are no results, you have to make decisions, tough ones, I don't know if we are at that point, but it's something we have to think about, talk about," Woodward told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.
