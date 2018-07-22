Rangers' Rougned Odor: Swipes seventh base

Odor went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Saturday against the Indians.

Odor batted second, a rare appearance toward the top of the Rangers' lineup this season. He took advantage by reaching base twice on two singles and stealing his seventh base in 13 attempts this season. While he has swung a hot bat of late -- his average has risen from .234 to .250 since July 7 -- he has hit for surprisingly little power, which is reflected in his .383 slugging percentage through 240 at-bats this season.

