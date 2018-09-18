Rangers' Rougned Odor: Takes seat Tuesday

Odor is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays.

Odor will take a seat for the second time through 16 games this month. Over that stretch, the 24-year-old is hitting .196/.246/.286 with a homer and two stolen bases. Hanser Alberto is starting at the keystone and hitting ninth in his place.

