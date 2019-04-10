Rangers' Rougned Odor: Takes seat Wednesday

Odor is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Odor is hitting just .171 through 11 games this season, so he'll take a seat for Wednesday's series finale with a tough lefty in Robbie Ray toeing the rubber for the opposition. Logan Forsythe is starting at the keystone and hitting second in place of Odor.

More News
Our Latest Stories