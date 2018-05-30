Rangers' Rougned Odor: Takes seat Wednesday
Odor is not in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Odor will take a seat in place of Hanser Alberto, who's slated to take over at second base and bat ninth.
