Rangers' Rougned Odor: Taking grounders Monday

Odor (hamstring) was spotted fielding grounders Monday ahead of the Rangers' game against the Tigers, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Odor had played two rehab games for Double-A Frisco but did not remain with the minor-league club after it left town for a road trip Sunday. That seems to signal that he's nearing a return to action for the Rangers, who could certainly use him, as fellow infielders Elvis Andrus (elbow) and Adrian Beltre (hamstring) are both still on the disabled list.

