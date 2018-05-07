Rangers' Rougned Odor: Taking grounders Monday
Odor (hamstring) was spotted fielding grounders Monday ahead of the Rangers' game against the Tigers, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Odor had played two rehab games for Double-A Frisco but did not remain with the minor-league club after it left town for a road trip Sunday. That seems to signal that he's nearing a return to action for the Rangers, who could certainly use him, as fellow infielders Elvis Andrus (elbow) and Adrian Beltre (hamstring) are both still on the disabled list.
