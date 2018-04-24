Rangers' Rougned Odor: Taking grounders

Odor (hamstring) has started taking grounders from a stationary position, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Odor is starting to perform some activity, but has not began any running. It's been exactly two weeks since the Rangers placed him on the disabled list, and it's looking like he'll need at least one more. In the meantime, Isiah Kiner-Falefa is getting regular duty at second base.

