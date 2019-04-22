Rangers' Rougned Odor: Targeting weekend return

Odor (knee) could return during the Rangers' weekend series against the Mariners, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Odor resumed baseball activities Wednesday and has evidently made significant progress, considering the Rangers are optimistic about a possible return from the injured list over the weekend. Danny Santana will fall back into a bench role upon Odor's activation.

