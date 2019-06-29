Rangers' Rougned Odor: Three hits in win

Odor went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 5-0 win over the Rays.

With Asdrubal Cabrera back from suspension and Danny Santana locked in at the plate, Odor is fighting just to hang onto a consistent spot in the Rangers lineup. Friday's multi-hit performance was his first since June 8, and on the month the 25-year-old is slashing .233/.310/.444 with three homers, three steals, 13 RBI and 14 runs in 26 games -- numbers which actually represent an improvement on his woeful April and May.